Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Missouri sales tax exemption supported by lawmakers

Missouri sales tax exemption supported by lawmakers
Missouri sales tax exemption supported by lawmakers(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By Ahmad Lathan
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s a renewed effort to get rid of tax on food in the Show-Me State.

Earlier this month, State Senator Holly Thompson Rehder pre-filed a bill that would exempt state taxes from food bought at a retailer.

As of December 27, Missouri shoppers pay a one percent state sales tax on those items.

Money raised from the tax goes towards the state’s School District Trust Fund. Missouri is just one of a handful of states that still taxes items bought at the grocery store.

We caught up with some local shoppers to get their thoughts on eliminating the tax.

”It’s good for the food but the money’s got to come from somewhere. So I just don’t see where overall its going to save us anything,” Ron Cook said.

“I think that I could probably lay off a few candy bars,” Walter Wichard said. “If that one percent made that big difference to do me. I could make it up somewhere else.”

The legislation is similar to bills introduced in Jefferson City over the last two years. If Thompson Rehder’s bill were to be signed by the governor, it would go into effect on August 28 of next year.

Missouri’s next legislative session starts next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
A Zulily logo is shown on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 in New York. Zulily says it is closing...
US online retailer Zulily says it will go into liquidation, surprising customers
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 124 crashes and two deaths over the Christmas...
MSHP reports 2 deaths from crashes over Christmas holiday weekend
Before saying goodbye to 2023, it’s time for high school basketball tournaments throughout the...
High school basketball holiday tournaments underway in the Heartland
A mix of light rain and wet snow is possible today through Friday.
First Alert: Light rain, snow likely

Latest News

Jackson County recently received $150,000 in opioid settlement money, with $25,000 of that...
Jackson County Drug Court receives funding from Illinois opioid settlement
Sean Ramsey, 32, is accused of assaulting a Jefferson County deputy on Dec. 26, 2023.
Festus man accused of assaulting Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy
IDOT and local county highway departments are gearing up for the first winter event of the season
IDOT and local county highway departments are gearing up for the first winter event of the season
While many are heading home from work, the Illinois Department of Transportation is gearing up...
IDOT prepares for winter weather