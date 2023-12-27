Heartland Votes
Man arrested after fight inside business late Christmas Day

By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers were called to breakup a fight inside a Cape Girardeau business on Christmas Day.

The fight took place on the 200 block of North Fountain Street around 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found two men fighting inside the store.

Both men received minor injuries.

Police said the fight caused approximately $300 worth of damage to items in the store.

After officers separated the two men, they arrested one of them.

Police said Keyvaire Childress, 36 of Cairo, was charged with assault fourth degree and property damage second degree.

Childress was issued a $5,000 cash/surety bond.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

