Man accused of stealing $100 from customer at gas station

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Cape Girardeau arrested a man Christmas Day after he allegedly stole $100 from a customer at a gas station.

Marlon Serrono, 37, is charged with stealing, resisting arrest and assault.

According to court documents, a store clerk told police a customer put a 100 dollar bill on the counter to pay for gas, but when the clerk turned to look outside, Serrono allegedly grabbed the money, put it in his pocket and tried to use it to buy alcohol.

Police were then called to the gas station just before 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 25.

When the officers arrived, they saw a clerk chasing after Serrono.

The responding officers positioned their patrol car in front of Serrono.

While one officer got out of the car, Serrono allegedly threw a backpack at the vehicle door.

A second officer “deployed multiple taser darts” into Serrono, who removed the wires from the probes and came at the officer “in an aggressive manner,” according to a probable cause statement.

The officer then tackled Serrono and placed him under arrest.

Serrono is being held on a $7,500 bond at the Cape Girardeau County Jail.

He’s scheduled to be in court Thursday, Dec. 28.

