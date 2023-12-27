Heartland Votes
Local business sees sales increase during holiday season

By Breanna Harris and Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s been a busy holiday season for local businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Businesses like Hempies told us this holiday season brought in many new and old customers.

Emma Barnes, an employee at Hempies, said sales over the holiday season were a lot better than they expected--all thanks to the support of those in the community.

”We received a lot of support, a lot of people came out to our business and supported us which was really nice. Instead of going to the big, mainstream stores, they came to some small businesses,” Barnes said. “The sales over this holiday season were really good. We were expecting them to go up, but we weren’t expecting them to go up as much as they did--a lot of people were doing some last-minute Christmas shopping here.”

Barnes told us the holiday sales are up by 23 percent in comparison to last year.

