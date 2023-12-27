Heartland Votes
Lawmaker hopes to make Springfield Cashew Chicken the new state dish

State Representative Jamie Gragg, representing the 140th District in the Missouri House of Representatives, wants to add cashew chicken as the state dish.(KY3)
By Chris Bryant
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri has many symbols for the state, from a state dinosaur, a state exercise, the Arch, and even a UFO capitol.

State Representative Jamie Gragg, representing the 140th District in the Missouri House of Representatives, wants to add cashew chicken as the state dish.

Kansas City has BBQ, St. Louis has toasted ravioli, and Springfield has cashew chicken. David Leong perfected what is now called Springfield Cashew Chicken. History claims the dish was first served in 1963 at the Grove Supper Club.

House Bill 1624 would make Cashew Chicken the official dish for Missouri. The proposed law states that the deep-fried dish is served in over 70 restaurants in Springfield. For the bill to be presented, Representative Gragg is ready for the debate with his fellow house members on why the state dish should be cashew chicken.

“Toasted ravioli is really more of an appetizer, so that is the response to that. And I can’t find one specific style, one specific Kansas City BBQ. It is very broad, and where I love Kansas City BBQ, it is very, very broad. And ultimately, the cashew chicken, Springfield-style cashew chicken, has a whole long back story. There is the American Dream, the American Story behind it,” says State Representative Jaime Gragg.

The Secretary of State has a list of the Missouri state symbols and locations.

