Festus man accused of assaulting Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy

Sean Ramsey, 32, is accused of assaulting a Jefferson County deputy on Dec. 26, 2023.
Sean Ramsey, 32, is accused of assaulting a Jefferson County deputy on Dec. 26, 2023.
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy was injured Tuesday after a motorist began fighting with him during a traffic stop, an agency spokesperson said. The suspect was also injured.

Sheriff’s department spokesperson Grant Bissell said the deputy was following a vehicle that was reported stolen and attempted a stop in the 1400 block of Harness Drive just south of Festus.

During the stop, the suspect began fighting with the deputy and at one point grabbed his service weapon and gained partial control of the gun. A shot was fired but no one was struck or injured by the gunshot, Bissell said.

The deputy gained control of the suspect and the suspect was on the ground when other officers arrived to help. Bissel said both were injured and taken to local hospitals. The suspect was later deemed fit for confinement and released to authorities.

Wednesday, Sean Ramsey, 32, of Festus, was charged with Assault 1st Degree Or Attempt - Serious Physical Injury Or Special Victim, Disarming A Peace Officer Or Correctional Officer While Performing Official Duty, Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm, Resisting Arrest/Detention/Stop By Fleeing - Creating A Substantial Risk Of Serious Injury/Death To Any Person, and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

