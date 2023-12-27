Jackson County Drug Court receives funding from Illinois opioid settlement

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County State Attorney Joseph Cervantez is reflecting on the county’s Drug Court program, which will celebrate two years of helping people with substance abuse.

”We can’t just deal with the offenses themselves we have to deal with the underlying issues that are the reason people committing the offenses that’s truly how we curb crime,” said Cervantez.

New funding will help that program’s participants overcome key obstacles. Jackson County received $150,000 in opioid settlement money. $25,000 of that will go to the Drug Court program.

“If we can use this money to try and break this cycle sometimes second third fourth generation it’s gonna be a huge benefit to our community,” said Judge Steven Bost.

Drug Court is a court-monitored treatment program with the goal of helping non-violent offenders with substance-abuse disorders get and stay clean.

“It’s basically a very intrusive probation, you’re having daily contact with that probation officer, you’re coming to court as often as once a week to stand in front of a judge, it’s going to be a lot of treatment,” said Bost.

But as participants work through the program, they often face issues finding housing. This money will help them face that hurdle.

“It’s very difficult for them to be set up well for success when they don’t have a safe and sober place to be at while they are getting their legs as far as finding employment and finding that community,” said Bost.

Bost said the portion of the opioid settlement should help with that.

“Ideally we can use some of those funds to find housing with landlords so not our own housing but we can find first months last months rent just to get them set up get them a good foundation to pursue a life of recovery,” said Bost.

Judge Bost said they’re looking towards a sober living facility in Jackson County as a more long term solution.

