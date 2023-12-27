IDOT and local county highway departments are gearing up for the first winter event of the season

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - While many will be hitting the roads this week, some winter weather may be in the forecast.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said they are fully stocked up and ready to go for whatever hits.

Rob Graef is a district engineer with IDOT District 9. He said that on Wednesday, December 27, crews will be working in the night until the winter weather has passed.

This is the first test of the season, but Graef says the trucks are loaded with salt, and there’s enough drivers to keep them on the road.

People are urged to stay home if they can, but if you do go out, Graef suggests having an emergency kit in your car, a full tank of gas and fully charged phone.

County officials across southern Illinois also say they’re stocked up on salt and ready for whatever hits this week.

Graef said elevated surfaces, ramps and curves are places of concern for drivers. His message to drivers are to slow down and arrive safely.

