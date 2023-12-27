Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Hubble Space Telescope captures image of ghostly shadows on Saturn’s rings

Images captured by NASA show a mysterious phenomenon on Saturn's rings. (SOURCE: NASA Hubble Mission Team)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Hubble Space Telescope captured an image of a mysterious phenomenon on Saturn’s rings.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration released the photo showing ghostly shadows on the planet’s rings.

It’s the latest sighting of the “spokes” that continue to baffle scientists.

NASA said the composite photo was taken by the Hubble in October as Saturn was about 850 million miles away.

Astronomers have long known about the perplexing spokes on Saturn’s rings, but over time, observations have revealed the number and appearances of the spokes can vary depending on Saturn’s seasonal cycle.

Similar to Earth, the planet has an axis with a tilt that causes seasonal changes, though NASA said each season on Saturn lasts about seven years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
A Zulily logo is shown on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 in New York. Zulily says it is closing...
US online retailer Zulily says it will go into liquidation, surprising customers
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 124 crashes and two deaths over the Christmas...
MSHP reports 2 deaths from crashes over Christmas holiday weekend
Before saying goodbye to 2023, it’s time for high school basketball tournaments throughout the...
High school basketball holiday tournaments underway in the Heartland
A mix of light rain and wet snow is possible today through Friday.
First Alert: Light rain, snow likely

Latest News

Images captured by NASA show a mysterious phenomenon on Saturn's rings. (SOURCE: NASA Hubble...
Hubble Space Telescope captures images of spokes on Saturn's rings
A Glock 48 9mm pistol is shown as guests browse firearms at the National Rifle Association's...
Gaston Glock, the Austrian developer of the Glock handgun, dies at 94
The Mayfield Police Department has charged two people responsible for intentionally causing...
One adult, one juvenile charged in Kess Creek Park bathroom vandalism
36 people were arrested during an Israeli-Palestinian protest outside Los Angeles' airport on...
Pro-Palestinian protesters block airport access roads in New York, Los Angeles