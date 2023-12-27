Heartland Votes
Heartland fans pack seats for annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament

By Ahmad Lathan
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fans are ramped up for the 79th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament happening this week at the Show Me Center.

”It’s very exciting, I love the overall turnout,” said Jackson mom, Quatonya Garmon-Ivy.

She is here to support her son Lee Ivy and the rest of the Indians on the court against the Bell City basketball team.

And there is one matchup Garmon-Ivy looks forward to the most throughout the years.

“Watching Cape and Jackson play against each other,” she said.

With community bragging rights up for grabs, you will also find teams from Chaffee, Oran and Advance on the court this week.

You will also see Ross Conner in the stands. He said watching this tournament is a tradition for him.

“I’ve been coming for years--ever since that I can remember--when it was over at the old Houck Field House and I just come and I enjoy it every year,” Conner said.

We caught up with Charleston’s Video Coordinator Kyle Johnson. He told us about the level of competition you will see out here.

“It’s amazing because from this tournament to the SEMO Conference Tournament, I don’t think there’s any better basketball in the state--more competitive basketball in the state,” Johnson said.

Last year, Cape Central got the best of Charleston in the championship game. But Johnson believes his home team has other plans for this year’s tournament.

“Charleston Blue Jays all the way, no other doubt,” he said.

No matter which team you are pulling for, Conner has a simple message for everyone.

“Just come out and sit and relax and enjoy some basketball,” he said.

The tournament ends on Saturday.

