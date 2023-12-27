First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
Chilly and damp with a little light rain and snow....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:28 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
A cold low pressure area will keep our weather chilly and damp over the next few days. Some snow is likely at times, but accumulations and travel impacts are expected to be minimal for the most part. As this upper low approaches today, we’ll have mostly cloudy and chilly conditions, with some light rain likely here and there. It may be just cold and dry enough for some wet snow to mix in along the northern and western edges of our region. A few rain and snow showers are possible overnight too…and with air temps dipping to around freezing, there could be some minor accumulations mainly on grass, etc.

The low will be right over us on Thursday, but precip is looking very scattered and light….again a mix of light rain and wet snow but mainly just clouds. New model data is now showing a stronger system pushing in from the northwest by Friday morning. This would have the greatest chance of producing some travel impacts with light wet snow early Friday possibly producing some slick spots. Otherwise it will be drying out and warming up a bit through the weekend.

