First Alert: Light rain, snow likely

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 12/27
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Snow is likely at times over the next few days.

Accumulations and travel impacts are expected to be minimal, for the most part.

As an upper low approaches the Heartland today, we’ll have mostly cloudy and chilly conditions with some light rain here and there.

Temperatures could get cold and dry enough for some wet snow to mix in with rain along the northern and western edges of the region.

A few rain and snow showers are possible overnight with air temps dipping to around freezing.

There could be some minor accumulations, mainly on grassy surfaces.

A mix of light rain and wet snow is looking very scattered on Thursday, but new models show a stronger system pushing in from the northwest by Friday morning.

This second system will have the greatest chance for impacting travel with light, wet snow early Friday morning producing some slick spots.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to Friday.

If you are traveling, you can check current road conditions by clicking on the links below.

The weekend is looking a bit warmer and dry.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

