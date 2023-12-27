A few rain and snow showers are possible

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good afternoon, a cold and cloudy day for most of the Heartland. A few rain showers will make their way across the area throughout the afternoon. A cold low pressure system swooping into our area tomorrow will stir up the chance for some wintry mix. Rain and snow showers are possible overnight with air temps dipping to around freezing...there could be some minor accumulations mainly on grass, etc. Thursday, showers look very scattered and skies will be mostly cloudy. Precip chances will increase, once again, as we head into the overnight hours Thursday into Friday

New model data is now showing a stronger system pushing in from the northwest by Friday morning. This would have the greatest chance of producing some travel impacts with light wet snow early Friday possibly producing some slick spots. Otherwise it will be drying out and warming up a bit through the weekend.

