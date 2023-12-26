Rain/Snow possible next few days

(KFVS) - Good afternoon, today the sun is shining bright and highs are expected in mid 40s. The next few days will bring the chance for some wintry mix across parts of the Heartland. Our next low pressure system will move right over us Wednesday through Friday bringing our chance for precip Wednesday and Thursday. With lows near freezing there is a good chance we get some flurries or even a light dusting of snow early in the morning tomorrow and Thursday, mostly to our northern counties. Afternoon highs will reach back into the 40s so rain is likely during the afternoon hours. Friday we start to dry back out with cloudy skies and near normal temps.

