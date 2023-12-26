Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Property tax deadline in Missouri nears

It’s crunch time to pay your personal property taxes in Missouri.
It’s crunch time to pay your personal property taxes in Missouri.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s crunch time to pay your personal property taxes in Missouri.

You have until December 31, which falls on a Sunday this year. If you plan to pay in person, you must go to your county collector’s office by Friday, December 29. Offices will not open for the weekend. If you pay your taxes online, you have until Midnight on Sunday.

If you fail to pay your taxes by the deadline, you will receive a fine.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 124 crashes and two deaths over the Christmas...
MSHP reports 2 deaths from crashes over Christmas holiday weekend
Clouds will begin to clear out today, leading to a mostly sunny day.
First Alert: Back to winter with cooler temps, snow chances
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $685 million after no one wins on Christmas

Latest News

Cape Girardeau Public Works offers free Christmas tree recycling
Cape Girardeau Public Works offers free Christmas tree recycling
Missouri minimum wage set to increase January 1, how small businesses will be effected
It’s been a busy holiday season for local businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Heartland business sees sales increase during holiday season
Local business holiday sales increase
Local business holiday sales increase
SLUH nurses set to strike Wednesday
SLUH nurses set to strike Wednesday