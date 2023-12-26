Property tax deadline in Missouri nears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s crunch time to pay your personal property taxes in Missouri.

You have until December 31, which falls on a Sunday this year. If you plan to pay in person, you must go to your county collector’s office by Friday, December 29. Offices will not open for the weekend. If you pay your taxes online, you have until Midnight on Sunday.

If you fail to pay your taxes by the deadline, you will receive a fine.

