New Illinois law bans e-cigarette use in public places beginning Jan. 1

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - It will soon be illegal to vape or use electronic cigarettes within 15 feet of indoor public settings in Illinois.

A new law adds e-cigarettes, e-cigars, e-pipes, e-hookahs and vape pens to the state’s smoking ban. It takes effect Jan. 1.

Since 2008, it’s been illegal in Illinois to smoke tobacco products, like cigarettes, within 15 feet of indoor public settings. That includes private businesses. Vaping and e-cigarettes weren’t covered under that law. State Rep. Camille Lilly, D-Oak Park, sponsored the bill along with state Sen. Julie Morrison, D-Lake Forest.

“We know that thousands of Illinois residents support prohibiting e-cigarettes in indoor places since nearly 30 municipalities have already added them to their clean indoor ordinance,” Lilly said.

Like the original smoking ban, restaurants and bars are expected to feel the new law’s effects. This time, however, the adjustment should be easier because they already dealt with those growing pains 16 years ago, according to the Illinois Restaurant Association President Sam Toia.

“We want to make sure we’re protecting all our customers and our team members, maintaining the health and safety and comfort of everybody, both the people dining in and the people working there,” he said.

Toia adds that, like any hospitality-related legislation, restaurant owners throughout the state have varied opinions on the ban.

“There’s no question there’s some restaurant owners/operators that would advocate for this. There would be some restaurant owners/operators that probably would not advocate for this,” he said.

Regardless of how they feel about the legislation, Illinois restaurant owners/operators are not the first to face a ban. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 17 states plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico have banned e-cigarette use indoors.

According to the EPA, vaping emits secondhand smoke, which research shows can be harmful as substances in e-cigarettes and vape pens are similar to secondhand tobacco cigarette smoke.

The new law exempts e-cigarette and vape shops.

People who violate the ban will face a $100 fine for the first offense and a $250 fine for subsequent offenses. Business owners are fined $250 for the first offense, $500 for the second within a year and $2,500 for all subsequent violations within a year. It’s the same penalty as the 2008 tobacco smoking ban.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.