Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

MoDOT warns drivers to plan ahead for post-holiday travels due to weather

Winter weather is expected to move through the Heartland on Wednesday, and the Missouri...
Winter weather is expected to move through the Heartland on Wednesday, and the Missouri Department of Transportation is asking drivers to take precautions.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Winter weather is expected to move through the Heartland on Wednesday, and the Missouri Department of Transportation is asking drivers to take precautions.

According to the National Weather Service, from mid-Missouri north to the Iowa state line, drivers could see up to two inches of a snowy mix with slushy conditions, while areas in the southern half of the state may see a mix of rain and snow.

MoDOT encourages all motorists to be prepared for changing road conditions as many are traveling for the holidays.

Motorists are asked to use extra caution: leave early and slow down for the conditions, buckle up and avoid distractions. MoDOT urges drivers to be especially cautious on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

MoDOT notes if you encounter a snowplow on the road, always give crews room to work. Do not tailgate or try to pass.

According to MoDOT, the department will continue to monitor the forecast and road conditions for updates and will have crews clearing roadways as conditions warrant.

To see road conditions in Missouri, visit www.modot.org.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have extinguished a fire at a home in Perryville, Missouri that started on Monday...
Emergency crews extinguish house fire in Perryville, Mo.
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Donnie Erwin car
Human remains found in search for missing Camden County man
Warren J. Mangum was cited for drug trafficking after being found with 599 pills of Xanax
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office discovers nearly 600 pills of Xanax during traffic stop
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56

Latest News

Authorities served four warrants at four separate locations in Ava on Tuesday.
Authorities raid multiple locations in child pornography investigation in Ava, Mo.
Those looking to recycle this year’s live Christmas trees can drop them off for free at the...
Cape Girardeau Public Works offers free Christmas tree recycling
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 124 crashes and two deaths over the Christmas...
MSHP reports 2 deaths from crashes over Christmas holiday weekend
Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman during a March 2023 visit to Bowling Green...
Lt. Gov. Coleman shares ‘great news’ about her recent medical procedure