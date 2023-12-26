Heartland Votes
Man charged with murder after police say he fatally shot passenger in St. Louis road rage incident

Angelo McNeal
Angelo McNeal(St. Louis Police photo)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A St. Louis man is charged with murder after police say he fatally shot a passenger in the vehicle he was driving, while trying to fire at another vehicle in a road rage incident on Sunday evening on Interstate 70.

St. Louis circuit attorneys on Tuesday charged 51-year-old Angelo McNeal, 51, with second-degree murder, shooting a firearm at a motor vehicle, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is currently held in the St. Louis City Justice Center without the possibility of bond.

According to a St. Louis Police probable cause statement, McNeal was driving a white SUV which was involved in a road rage incident with a red SUV Sunday evening on Interstate 70. The 40-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was a passenger in the white SUV McNeal was driving, according to the statement.

Police said McNeal and the victim both fired guns at the red SUV involved in the road rage incident. During the shooting, McNeal shot his passenger in the leg, according to the statement.

Following the shooting, police responded around 10 p.m. to the 5900 block of Lillian and found the victim suffering a gunshot wound, according to police incident reports. Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

