High school basketball holiday tournaments underway in the Heartland

Before saying goodbye to 2023, it’s time for high school basketball tournaments throughout the...
(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Before saying goodbye to 2023, it’s time for high school basketball tournaments throughout the Heartland.

Dozens of team in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois will face each other in new and old rivalries.

These include the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament taking place at the Show Me Center, the 67th Annual Bloomfield Christmas Tournament, the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic in Pinckneyville, the 59th Annual Eldorado Holiday Tournament and the 42nd Annual Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament.

Games start on Tuesday, December 26 and most of the tournaments wrap up on Thursday, Dec. 28.

To follow updates on brackets and scores throughout the three days can be found on the following social media:

