First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Cooling down again.....wet snow still possible this week!
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:55 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Back to ‘winter’ over the next few days with colder temps and even some wet snow. In the short term, skies were beginning to clear from SW to NE early this morning, and hopefully this trend will continue through the morning hours leading to a mostly sunny day. Just a reminder, however, that models are almost always too quick with clearing in this region. In any event, highs should be about 45 to 50, with a moderate southwest breeze. Tonight will be dry and seasonably cold with lows of about 30 to 35.

An upper low over Nebraska this morning will track southeast and move right over us from Wednesday night through Friday morning. These are always difficult to forecast because they tend to bring a mix of conditions….and models handle them poorly. But it looks like we’ll have some rain showers Wednesday ahead of the low, mixing with or changing to some wet snow Thursday and Thursday night as the colder air moves in. Models are showing very light amounts overall with little accumulation, but this sort of system can sometimes produce bands of heavy wet snow with little warning, so keep in touch.

