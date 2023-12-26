Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Back to winter

Clouds will begin to clear out today, leading to a mostly sunny day.
Clouds will begin to clear out today, leading to a mostly sunny day.(Source: cNews/Linda Gibbs)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:34 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - It’s back to more winter-like temperatures and possible snow later in the week.

Clouds will begin to clear out today, leading to a mostly sunny day.

Afternoon highs will be about 45 to 50 degrees, with a moderate southwest breeze.

Seasonably cold temps return tonight with lows about 30 to 35 degrees.

Models show we will have some rain showers Wednesday ahead of a low.

Rain looks to mix with or change over to some wet snow Thursday and Thursday night as colder air moves into the Heartland.

At this time, models are showing very light amounts overall, with little accumulation, but this sort of system can sometimes produce bands of heavy wet snow with little warning, so stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have extinguished a fire at a home in Perryville, Missouri that started on Monday...
Emergency crews extinguish house fire in Perryville, Mo.
Warren J. Mangum was cited for drug trafficking after being found with 599 pills of Xanax
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office discovers almost 600 pills of Xanax during traffic stop
Donnie Erwin car
Human remains found in search for missing Camden County man
Multiple people were injured after an incident in Mount Vernon, Illinois early Monday morning.
Shooting suspect leads officers on high-speed chase in Mt. Vernon on Christmas morning
FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on...
Several of Pete Davidson’s comedy shows have been canceled through the new year

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Turning colder tonight and the rest of the week.
It has been a not-so-White Christmas in the Heartland today.
First Alert: Christmas forecast
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook