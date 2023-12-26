First Alert: Back to winter

(KFVS) - It’s back to more winter-like temperatures and possible snow later in the week.

Clouds will begin to clear out today, leading to a mostly sunny day.

Afternoon highs will be about 45 to 50 degrees, with a moderate southwest breeze.

Seasonably cold temps return tonight with lows about 30 to 35 degrees.

Models show we will have some rain showers Wednesday ahead of a low.

Rain looks to mix with or change over to some wet snow Thursday and Thursday night as colder air moves into the Heartland.

At this time, models are showing very light amounts overall, with little accumulation, but this sort of system can sometimes produce bands of heavy wet snow with little warning, so stay tuned for updates.

