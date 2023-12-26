Cape Girardeau Public Works offers free Christmas tree recycling

Heartland Votes
Those looking to recycle this year’s live Christmas trees can drop them off for free at the southeast corner of Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.(Madison Steward/KFVS)
By Madison Steward
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Now that Christmas Day is behind us, you may be starting to take down the holiday decorations in your home.

Those looking to recycle this year’s live Christmas trees can drop them off for free at the southeast corner of Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

Signs are up to direct people to the lot.

Once a year, Cape Girardeau Public Works hires a mulching company to come in and turn the trees to compost.

Christmas trees are also a good source of food for fish.

“We’ve had the conservation department or different local farmers that have ponds and they want to help the fish grow in population, so we will put them in the pond for them,” said Michael Tripp with Cape Public Works.

Cape Public Works will also be picking up extra trash from the holidays this week and next.

The public works office advises residents to sit extra bags next to their cart on trash day. Staff will dump your cart, put the extra items in the cart and then dump the cart again.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

