Boxing Day: Things to look out for before making holiday returns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Stores are expected to be busy post-Christmas, but not for shoppers, for returns.

Consumer Reports says 40% of people will be returning at least one Christmas gift after the holiday. That’s why the Better Business Bureau wants to remind people to be aware as you head out to take gifts back.

One important thing to check into is store return policies. Stores are not required to take gifts back.

“Stores do not have to take back merchandise unless there’s a defect or it was somehow misrepresented. Otherwise, it is completely up to them, whether they’ll accept a return or even exchange. So just make sure you understand what the store’s policy is about returns and exchanges,” said Pamela Hernandez, regional director for the BBB.

Many stores will have extended return windows for the holidays, but not everyone does, especially holiday pop-up stores.

“Stores can change their stores do often change their policy around the holidays, and sometimes that’s for the better. Sometimes they do give people longer to make those returns knowing that they’re going to be gifts, but you also have to be careful if it’s a holiday-only shop for example, some sort of holiday pop-up, you might have a shorter window because you might not be able to return it after that pop up closes,” said Hernandez.

You also want to hang onto your original receipt if you’re giving a gift, and a gift receipt if you’re receiving a gift. Some stores won’t let you return things without it.

“It depends on the retailer. Some retails are going to require that receipt. Others aren’t, so they really have to check and understand, maybe even calling looking online before they go into the store to try to make the return because it’s going to vary,” said Hernadez.

Finally, check out if you’re shopping online. Sometimes the return policies vary. You can call to see if a product bought online can be returned in person.

“If it’s an online purchase can be returned to a brick-and-mortar location if that’s easier, and if you’re buying online and you’re using a buy now, pay later service to make that purchase, check their return policy because you may be governed by their return policy and not the retailer’s policy,” said Hernandez.

It’s also important to not forget about those gift cards. While they often don’t expire for several years, it’s important to remember and use them. If you’re not going to use a gift card you received, it often can’t be returned, but you can donate it.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

