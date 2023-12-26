Authorities raid multiple locations in child pornography investigation in Ava, Mo.

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - Douglas County authorities served multiple warrants at separate locations in Ava on Tuesday in a child pornography investigation. Police say no charges have been made in the case.

Investigators say they found more than images and videos. They believe more than 11,000 of those images are related to child porn. A cybercrime unit is determining the ages of victims in 132,000 other images.

Investigators also seized multiple computers, flash drives, and disks from a business and warehouse near the square.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.