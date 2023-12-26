Heartland Votes
Authorities raid multiple locations in child pornography investigation in Ava, Mo.

Authorities served four warrants at four separate locations in Ava on Tuesday.
Authorities served four warrants at four separate locations in Ava on Tuesday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - Douglas County authorities served multiple warrants at separate locations in Ava on Tuesday in a child pornography investigation. Police say no charges have been made in the case.

Investigators say they found more than images and videos. They believe more than 11,000 of those images are related to child porn. A cybercrime unit is determining the ages of victims in 132,000 other images.

Investigators also seized multiple computers, flash drives, and disks from a business and warehouse near the square.

