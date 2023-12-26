Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

10-year-old killed in Christmas morning fire

A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.
A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.(WJZ via CNN Newsource)
By WJZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) - It was a Christmas morning tragedy in Maryland when a 10-year-old girl died in a house fire.

When firefighters found the family standing outside their home, the family said a young girl was still inside.

Neighbors said the house was fully engulfed in flames.

It took 75 firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.

When they were able to get inside, they found the 10-year-old, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other family members reportedly lived in the home, including four adults and a 13-year-old boy.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WJZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have extinguished a fire at a home in Perryville, Missouri that started on Monday...
Emergency crews extinguish house fire in Perryville, Mo.
Donnie Erwin car
Human remains found in search for missing Camden County man
Warren J. Mangum was cited for drug trafficking after being found with 599 pills of Xanax
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office discovers nearly 600 pills of Xanax during traffic stop
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Multiple people were injured after an incident in Mount Vernon, Illinois early Monday morning.
Shooting suspect leads officers on high-speed chase in Mt. Vernon on Christmas morning

Latest News

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon speaks during a Q&A with members of Voterama, a...
As AI deepfakes go mainstream and social media guardrails fade, experts warn of impact on elections
Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman during a March 2023 visit to Bowling Green...
Lt. Gov. Coleman shares ‘great news’ about her recent medical procedure
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move to expand ground offensive. Telecoms out again
FILE - Shoppers visit the Christmas Village in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Holiday...
Americans ramped up spending during the holidays despite some financial anxiety and higher costs
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift ties Elvis Presley’s Billboard 200 record