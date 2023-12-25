Heartland Votes
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office discovers almost 600 pills of Xanax during traffic stop

Warren J. Mangum was cited for drug trafficking after being found with 599 pills of Xanax
Warren J. Mangum was cited for drug trafficking after being found with 599 pills of Xanax(Williamson County Sheriff's Department)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was cited for drug trafficking in Williamson County after being discovered with almost 600 pills of Xanax.

On December 13, around 3:37 a.m., Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office saw a vehicle commit multiple traffic violations and conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 57 and Herrin Road, in rural Johnston City.

While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, Deputies identified inconsistencies in travel details. According to the Sheriff’s Office, both occupants appeared nervous and the odor of cannabis was coming from the vehicle.

The passenger was identified as Warren J. Mangum, who had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Mangum was taken into custody by Deputies. While walking to the patrol car, Deputies noticed Mangum traveling slowly and proceeding with hesitation. When asked, Mangum said he did not have anything illegal on his person.

Deputies had Mangum remove his shoes and inspected them for contraband. Mangum was searched and no contraband was located.

Mangum was transported to and remanded into the custody of the Williamson County Jail. During the booking process jail staff using a body scanner identified an anomaly on Mangum.

A search of Mangum’s person resulted in the discovery of a large plastic bag containing white oblong pills both inside and protruding outside of a body cavity. The concealed contraband was identified as 599 pills of Alprazolam “Xanax”. Alprazolam is classified as a Schedule 4 controlled substance.

The concealed contraband was identified as 599 pills of Alprazolam “Xanax”. Alprazolam is classified as a Schedule 4 controlled substance.(Williamson County Sheriff's Department)

Mangum was cited for controlled substance trafficking and possession of controlled substance.

