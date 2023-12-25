Turning colder tonight and the rest of the week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Merry Christmas Heartland. A cold front will move through the area this evening brining an end to our very warm weather we have seen the past few days. Temperatures this evening will fall through the 40s. Lows by morning will range from near 30 northwest to the middle and upper 30s far east.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cooler across the area. Highs will range from the middle 40s northwest to near 50 far south.

A cut off low pressure will move our way Wednesday and this will bring s chance of precipitation. As the colder air aloft moves into the Heartland late Wednesday into Thursday morning, there will be a chance for rain mixing or changing to snow. Right now surface temperatures look to remain above freezing during this event so major travel impacts are not anticipated.

