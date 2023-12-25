Shooting suspect leads officers on chase in Mt. Vernon on Christmas morning

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple people were injured after an incident in Mount Vernon, Illinois early Monday morning.

According to the Mt. Vernon Police Department, an officer was on patrol in the 300 block of S. 9th Street around 12:53 a.m. on Christmas morning when the officer saw a man, later identified as 20-year-old Maliq I. Petties, fire a handgun and shoot another person.

The officer approached Petties and tried giving him commands. However, Petties did not comply and fled the scene in a vehicle. Officers pursued Petties through Mt. Vernon and to the west side of the town.

According to police, the chase reached speeds of 100 miles per hour on Broadway St. Petties began traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 57 from Illinois 15.

Police said Petties lost control of his vehicle just south of the north split before striking a squad car, causing moderate damage to both vehicles.

Petties left his vehicle and fled on foot. During the foot chase, police said Petties reached into his waistband, which prompted a pursuing officer to fire a single shot.

According to the police department, no one was struck by the shot.

Officers were able to overtake Petties, however, he resisted arrest. Petties was eventually taken into custody.

A firearm was found at the scene.

Two officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Both officers were treated and released.

The victim from the shooting was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was later transported to a St. Louis-area hospital.

The Ill. State Police were called to investigate the discharge of the officer’s firearm and the traffic accident.

Petties was lodged at the Jefferson County Justice Center on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude, armed violence, resisting arrest, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a Franklin County warrant with no bond.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.