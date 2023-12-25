First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

A very soggy Christmas morning should turn into a mostly dry afternoon as a large area of rain pushes off to the northeast. Although a few thundershowers are possible this morning, severe weather is not a significant threat in our region. As of early this morning the back edge of the rain was already approaching the Missouri Bootheel and Ozark foothills, so rain should taper off from SW to NW from mid-morning in our southwestern counties to early afternoon northeast. There may even be some sunshine in some areas this afternoon. Otherwise it will be breezy and relatively mild with highs near 60.

After a cooler and dry Tuesday, the next weather system will move in late Wednesday into Thursday. This is an upper level low, which will be tricky to forecast. But it will likely bring clouds and some precip from late Wednesday through Thursday. Although it won’t be terribly cold, there may be enough cold air aloft for some bands of rain and wet snow to develop. Surface temps should stay near or above freezing, but this could create a few slippery spots especially Thursday morning!

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.