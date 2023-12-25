Emergency crews extinguish house fire in Perryville, Mo.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews have extinguished a fire at a home in Perryville, Missouri that started on Monday afternoon.

The house fire happened on Christmas Day, at a home on Shannie Road.

Assistant Fire Chief Garrett Schott told us the house was vacant at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

According to Schott, the damage is extensive and the home is unsalvageable.

The Perryville Fire Department said the State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause.

