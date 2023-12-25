Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Emergency crews extinguish house fire in Perryville, Mo.

Crews have extinguished a fire at a home in Perryville, Missouri that started on Monday...
Crews have extinguished a fire at a home in Perryville, Missouri that started on Monday afternoon.(Ahmad Lathan/KFVS)
By Heartland News
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews have extinguished a fire at a home in Perryville, Missouri that started on Monday afternoon.

The house fire happened on Christmas Day, at a home on Shannie Road.

Assistant Fire Chief Garrett Schott told us the house was vacant at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

According to Schott, the damage is extensive and the home is unsalvageable.

The Perryville Fire Department said the State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Children around the world are eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival on Christmas.
Military command is tracking Santa, and everyone can follow along
21 Taps, a place of fun times and good memories for many people in Cape Girardeau, is closing...
21 Taps closes in Cape Girardeau
A Mayfield, Kentucky man is facing assault charges after a woman was hospitalized on Sunday...
Police arrest man for assault; woman hospitalized
It’s a not-so-White Christmas in the Heartland today.
First Alert: Christmas forecast
Choice Walters is missing after police say she was abducted by her mother.
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Ohio girl abducted by her mother

Latest News

Multiple people were injured after an incident in Mount Vernon, Illinois early Monday morning.
Shooting suspect leads officers on chase in Mt. Vernon on Christmas morning
Warren J. Mangum was cited for drug trafficking after being found with 599 pills of Xanax
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office discovers almost 600 pills of Xanax during traffic stop
46-year-old Jason R. Williams was arrested after the Lyon County Sheriff's Office responded to...
Hopkinsville man charged with burglary and criminal trespassing
A man is charged with burglary and criminal trespassing according to the Lyon County Sheriff's...
Man charged with burglary in Lyon County, Ky.