Rain and warmer temperatures for Christmas

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 12/24/23
By Madeline Parker
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Merry Christmas Eve, Heartland, we are tracking rain heading into the Heartland this evening. Starting off with light showers this evening in southeast Missouri that will become more widespread into the overnight hours, into Christmas morning. Winds will be pretty strong overnight, with wind gusts ranging from 30 to 35 miles per hour. Temperatures start off in the mid 50s in the morning, and warm up to the low 60s by the afternoon. Showers move out of the Heartland by the afternoon, but windy conditions continue. Temperatures drop overnight into Tuesday morning, with lows in the mid 30s and highs in the upper 40s. More showers are possible by Wednesday and Thursday.

By the next weekend, temperatures continue to get cooler but are also drier. Temperatures start off in the upper 20s Saturday and Sunday. By the afternoon, the temperatures will be in the 40s and expect partly cloudy skies.

