Police arrest man for assault; woman hospitalized

By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield, Kentucky man is facing assault charges after a woman was hospitalized on Sunday morning.

According to the Mayfield Police Department, officers were called to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center Emergency Room on December 24 for a woman who was being treated for injuries they said were consistent with an assault.

After further investigation, the officers saw various bruising, scrapes and burns on the victim.

The suspect was later identified as 48-year-old Fred Jackson.

Jackson was taken into custody, and charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) and violation of conditions of release.

He was then taken to to the Fulton County Jail.

