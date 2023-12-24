Heartland Votes
Hopkinsville man charged with burglary and criminal trespassing

46-year-old Jason R. Williams was arrested after the Lyon County Sheriff's Office responded to...
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Hopkinsville has been charged after the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office a report of suspicious activity.

Around 3:20 p.m. on Friday, December 22, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious person complaint at a home on KY 295 North near the Crittenden County line. The caller reported a man coming out from behind a home and being confronted by a neighbor before fleeing on foot.

Chief Deputy Sam Adams and Eddyville Police Sergeant Shannon Oliver arrived and located a suspicious vehicle at the home. Sheriff Brent White later arrived in the area and found the suspect walked in a wooded area south of the scene. When he approached the suspect, he fled on foot in a field area before being detained by Sergeant Oliver and arrested without further incident.

The suspect was later identified as 46-year-old Jason R. Williams of Hopkinsville. Williams was charged by Chief Deputy Adams with the following offenses:

  • 3rd degree burglary
  • Two counts of 2nd degree criminal trespassing
  • Two counts of 3rd degree criminal trespassing
  • 2nd degree fleeing/evading police

At the time of this incident, Williams was under felony and misdemeanor indictments and out of custody on bond from Christian Circuit Court. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.

