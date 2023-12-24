First Alert: Christmas Eve Outlook

(KFVS) - We are looking at a warm Christmas Eve, with showers in the forecast for Christmas Day.

Starting off dry and calm this morning, but southerly winds will increase around noon.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s for today.

By 10 p.m. tonight, rain showers will start to make their way into the Heartland.

Meghan Smith says the forecast meter for tomorrow is sitting at “Naughty,” meaning we will not be seeing a White Christmas. You can expect mostly cloudy skies, rain showers and warm temperatures.

By 7 a.m. on Christmas Day, nearly every county in the Heartland will be seeing heavy downpours. But after noon, the rain will be heading out of the area.

We will still see soggy conditions for most of the day, but the evening will be nice and dry.

Highs will be in the low 60s for Monday.

A cool trend will be the theme for your work week, beginning Tuesday.

