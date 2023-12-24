Christmas Eve Forecast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning and happy Christmas eve! We are starting off today with mostly cloudy conditions and looking fairly dry. Most of the heartland will still see a fair amount of sunshine, with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Strong southeast winds are expected to have the biggest impact for today. Up to 30 to 40 mph wind gusts are predicted for today into early Monday afternoon.

Showers are expected to move into the Heartland overnight, in time for Christmas Day. The low 60s will be a reasonable temperature, but the majority of our Christmas day will be spent in the rain. Rain chances will decrease after 5 p.m. tomorrow night.

