Chiefs host Raiders on Christmas day AFC Match up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs enter the game with a 9-5 record and still have a chance to earn the top spot in the AFC, while the Raiders are 6-8 and need a win to stay alive in the playoff hunt.

The game will be televised at Noon on Monday, December 25 on KFVS12.

