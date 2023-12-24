Heartland Votes
Chiefs host Raiders on Christmas day AFC Match up

(Source: KFVS) Chiefs host Raiders on Christmas Day
By Todd Richards
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs enter the game with a 9-5 record and still have a chance to earn the top spot in the AFC, while the Raiders are 6-8 and need a win to stay alive in the playoff hunt.

The game will be televised at Noon on Monday, December 25 on KFVS12.

