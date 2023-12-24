Cape Girardeau Co. Historical Society holds Indoor Nativity Walk exhibit

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Christmas festivities are at a high with the holiday just days away. In Jackson, they are showing their Christmas Spirit with an Indoor Nativity Walk.

Over hundreds of people have been in and out of the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society Center to see the nativity scene and decorated trees.

A volunteer of the center, Margaret Tallent, said that the help of the community brings this event to life.

“Many of the clubs in Jackson provide a tree and they also come and decorate it and it’s a time that they just all enjoy coming and working together,” said Tallent. “Christmas is a wonderful time of the year and it’s the birth of our savior.”

According to the Historical Society, the exhibit includes trees and displays representing the characters, symbols, art, history and legends of the Christmas story. The Joseph Tree was voted a personal favorite of those who have visited the center.

The exhibit will be open through January 15 from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. at the History Center at 102 S. High Street, Jackson, Mo.

It is open to the public and admission is free.

For more information contact Director Carla L. Jordan at (573) 579-8807.

