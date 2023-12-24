Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

21 Taps closes in Cape Girardeau

A place of fun times and good memories for many local people is closing its doors
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A place of fun times and good memories for many local people are closing its doors.

December 23 was the final day being open for 21 Taps, a bar in Cape Girardeau.

The bar was a vision of owner Timothy Menz, who was inspired to open the bar after seeing a beer wall system that he felt would be a good fit for the Cape Girardeau community. Menz said what a great experience being at 21 Taps has been.

“Without great people who have came in all the hard workers that I have ever had,” said Menz. “Everyone has been supportive of me and the bar and I just wanted to say a big thank you to anyone that’s ever came in and I made a lot of good friends here and a lot of life long friends that I’ll never forget.”

21 Taps was open for five years.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More growth and businesses are set to call the west side of Marion home.
More growth and businesses are set to call the west side of Marion home
A body found on Thursday, December 21 has been identified as a man reported missing in Pope...
Body found during search identified as missing Pope Co. man
A former Dunklin County jailer is behind bars after allegedly delivering contraband to an...
Former Dunklin County jailer behind bars after allegedly delivering contraband
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
A Portageville woman faces charges after police say she left her children home alone while she...
Woman facing charges, accused of leaving children home alone while she was at work

Latest News

A former Dunklin County jailer is behind bars after allegedly delivering contraband to an...
Former Dunklin County jailer behind bars after allegedly delivering contraband
A former Dunklin County, Missouri jailer is behind bars after allegedly delivering contraband...
Former Dunklin County jailer arrested
Christmas festivities are at a high with the holiday just days away
Indoor Nativity Walk in Jackson
The Kennett Fire Department reports one person was killed in a fire this morning.
Firefighters extinguish fire in Kennett; 1 person killed