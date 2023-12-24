21 Taps closes in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A place of fun times and good memories for many local people are closing its doors.

December 23 was the final day being open for 21 Taps, a bar in Cape Girardeau.

The bar was a vision of owner Timothy Menz, who was inspired to open the bar after seeing a beer wall system that he felt would be a good fit for the Cape Girardeau community. Menz said what a great experience being at 21 Taps has been.

“Without great people who have came in all the hard workers that I have ever had,” said Menz. “Everyone has been supportive of me and the bar and I just wanted to say a big thank you to anyone that’s ever came in and I made a lot of good friends here and a lot of life long friends that I’ll never forget.”

21 Taps was open for five years.

