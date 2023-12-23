Tracking warmer weather and rain for Christmas

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, it is unseasonably warm this weekend. Tonight we will see mostly cloudy conditions, but looking dry as we head into Christmas Eve. Temperatures will start off in the upper 40s and warm up to the mid 60s. It will also be a bit windy on Sunday, with potential wind gusts more than 20 miles per hour. Overnight, we will see showers moving into the Heartland just in time for Christmas Day. Temperatures stay moderate in the low 60s, but the rain will move out of the Heartland by the afternoon.

Tuesday, cooler temperatures move through, dropping down to the upper 40s, with much drier conditions. Temperatures continue to cool down throughout the week, with lows dropping below freezing by Thursday. By next weekend, highs will be in the low 40s and lows will be in the mid 20s.

