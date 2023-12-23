Tamms Fire Department hosts Santa Run in Alexander Co.

TAMMS, Ill. (KFVS) - A local fire department hosted a Santa Run for families in need Friday night.

Firefighter CJ Webb with the Tamms Fire Department says they set up donation boxes in several places around Alexander County, Illinois before Christmas.

They choose different families who may not have much under the tree otherwise and give out the donated toys.

This year, they helped out four families in Alexander Co.

