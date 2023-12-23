Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Tamms Fire Department hosts Santa Run in Alexander Co.

Tamms Fire Department Santa Run
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMMS, Ill. (KFVS) - A local fire department hosted a Santa Run for families in need Friday night.

Firefighter CJ Webb with the Tamms Fire Department says they set up donation boxes in several places around Alexander County, Illinois before Christmas.

They choose different families who may not have much under the tree otherwise and give out the donated toys.

This year, they helped out four families in Alexander Co.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More growth and businesses are set to call the west side of Marion home.
More growth and businesses are set to call the west side of Marion home
A body found on Thursday, December 21 has been identified as a man reported missing in Pope...
Body found during search identified as missing Pope Co. man
A Portageville woman faces charges after police say she left her children home alone while she...
Woman facing charges, accused of leaving children home alone while she was at work
A former Dunklin County jailer is behind bars after allegedly delivering contraband to an...
Former Dunklin County jailer behind bars after allegedly delivering contraband
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams (19) finds room to run between Atlanta...
Former NFL player Mike Williams died of dental-related sepsis, medical examiner says

Latest News

The Tamms Fire Department hosted their Santa Run Friday evening, helping four families in...
Tamms Fire Department Santa Run
FILE PHOTO: A southeast Missouri church will serve a Christmas meal for anyone who needs it.
Wayne County, Mo. church to serve Christmas meal
Christmas Day meals at Mount Pisgah General Baptist Church.
Christmas Day meals at Mount Pisgah General Baptist Church
Sounds of the Season.
Sounds of the Season 2023