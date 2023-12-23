Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Several of Pete Davidson’s comedy shows have been canceled through the new year

FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on...
FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on March 5, 2020, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A string of Pete Davidson’s comedy shows in various cities have been canceled, according to multiple reports.

People Magazine said the comedian first canceled a show at the Beacon Theater in New York City on Friday as reported on the theater’s Instagram story. Deadline reported ticket holders were notified in an email two hours before the event was to begin.

On Ticketmaster, it appears that all of Davidson’s shows until Jan. 6 have been canceled, including shows in Atlanta, Louisville and San Antonio.

Other venues also began reporting cancellations, including the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the Walker Theatre in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee.

Information on why the shows have been canceled is limited, with many venues claiming “unforeseen circumstances” as the cause.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More growth and businesses are set to call the west side of Marion home.
More growth and businesses are set to call the west side of Marion home
A body found on Thursday, December 21 has been identified as a man reported missing in Pope...
Body found during search identified as missing Pope Co. man
A Portageville woman faces charges after police say she left her children home alone while she...
Woman facing charges, accused of leaving children home alone while she was at work
A former Dunklin County jailer is behind bars after allegedly delivering contraband to an...
Former Dunklin County jailer behind bars after allegedly delivering contraband
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams (19) finds room to run between Atlanta...
Former NFL player Mike Williams died of dental-related sepsis, medical examiner says

Latest News

A man is accused of stealing a protected fish from Bass Pro Shops.
Man accused of stealing protected fish from Bass Pro Shops
A Connecticut State Police K-9 was killed in the line of duty during a shooting Thursday night.
‘He was a hero’: State police mourning loss of K-9 Broko killed in line of duty
Kelsey Hatcher was smiling as she and her husband held their new baby girls Thursday. (WVTM,...
Mother with double uterus gives birth to healthy baby girls
Kelsey Hatcher was smiling as she and her husband held their new baby girls Thursday. (WVTM,...
Mother with double uterus gives birth to healthy baby girls