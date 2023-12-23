Saturday morning outlook: Rainy and muggy the holiday weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland. Well we are starting the weekend off on a rainy note. Light scattered shower will stick around until this afternoon, with muggy and cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be above average for today as well. Sitting in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Very warm for this time of year. Plus just last year we were in the single digits after that winter storm, so a very different, warmer tread for this Christmas. Once the rain clears out by the afternoon, expect to still see some heavy cloud coverage for today.

Stating off drier tomorrow, Christmas eve. However still expect to see muggy conditions for most of our Sunday with temps in the lower 60s. Rain chances will increase by the evening time, giving us a 90% chance of widespread showers by Monday morning.

For all you winter lovers, sadly our current Christmas forecast is warm and rainy.

