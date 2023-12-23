Local last-minute holiday shoppers pack the stores

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Millions of people started their holiday shopping over Thanksgiving, and millions more will be back in the stores this weekend.

”You gotta get it done at some time. You procrastinate so long...just gotta get it done,” said last-minute shopper Nelson Chadwick.

Chadwick said that he watched a fight happened right in front of him and his girlfriend at Walmart.

“We just walk across there and here somebody yelling and screaming. Two people in there arguing. Next thing you know they were in their carts that take them around then they were able to get up and fight. I mean it just don’t make no sense in there,” said Chadwick.

Friends Chris Brown and Gage Pikey braved the crowds at West Park Mall.

“We’re out here doing last minute shopping and it’s a mad house everywhere,” said Brown.

Pikey said he would not advise people to last minute shop.

“I wouldn’t recommend it,” said Pikey.

Brown said it’s not a good idea and it was shoulder to shoulder in the mall.

Over at Target, shopper Danny Heisner needs a last-minute gift for a special family member.

“So, I’m out sneaking around trying to find a good deal on a kitchen aid mixer,” said Heisner.

Heisner said he hopes other shoppers show kindness to one another.

“Just be nice,” said Heisner.

Back at the mall, Gage and Pikey admit that they are no fans of last-minute shopping.

“I would get it out of the way. Don’t let it sneak up on you,” said Pikey. “This is unpleasant forreal.”

”Just go with the flow when you get in there,” said Brown.

The shopping frenzy doesn’t end there. According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 142 million shoppers are expected to be out tomorrow for ‘Super Saturday’.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.