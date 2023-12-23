Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Grandmother with extensive amnesia: “I’ve lost a lot of Christmases”

Woman with extensive amnesia can only remember the last five years.
By Elizabeth Vowell and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A woman in Louisiana is excited about the treats she’s found for the Christmas gift basket she’s making for her family. Each item is something new she’s discovered.

“I’ve lost a lot of Christmases, so it’s a big deal,” said Kim Denicola who says three decades of her life were suddenly wiped from her memory five years ago.

According to her family, Denicola went to the hospital with a blinding headache.

When she woke up, she thought she was a teenager in the 1980s.

“It’s unbelievable to me as it probably is to other people. Never in my wildest dreams did I get up and go to Bible study and think I’m going to wake up in the hospital,” Denicola said. “I’m going to be 60 years old.”

Despite extensive tests and scans, doctors can’t explain for sure what happened.

Her memories went away five years ago, and Denicola said none have returned.

“They told me, if by now I haven’t gotten it, then I probably won’t,” Denicola explained.

Throughout her life Denicola kept journals. She says rereading them now is like looking into someone else’s life and not every memory is a good one.

“I’ve even gone through some of them and torn the pages out,” Denicola said.

While the journey hasn’t been easy on Denicola, she’s doing the best she can to move forward and make new memories.

That includes getting to know her family, her kids, grandkids and husband all over again. Taking joy in re-discovering what she loves, like the Christmas goodies.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Mike Parson wants Missouri to invest more money into improving the lives of pregnant...
Gov. Parson announces new investment plan to help minimize maternal mortality rates in Mo.
A body found on Thursday, December 21 has been identified as a man reported missing in Pope...
Body found during search identified as missing Pope Co. man
A Portageville woman faces charges after police say she left her children home alone while she...
Woman facing charges, accused of leaving children home alone while she was at work
More growth and businesses are set to call the west side of Marion home.
More growth and businesses are set to call the west side of Marion home
Police are looking for this Infiniti Q60 in connection with a shooting Wednesday night, Dec....
New Madrid police looking for suspect vehicle in connection with shooting

Latest News

The holidays can bring stress, but there are ways to help yourself through it.
Mental health and the holidays
3 in 5 Americans say their mental health is negatively impacted by the holidays season. With...
Holiday season mental health tips
FILE - Simone Biles performs on the balance beam at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition...
Gymnastics star Simone Biles named AP Female Athlete of the Year a third time
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the...
Gaza death toll surpasses 20,000 and Israel expands ground offensive despite pressure to scale back
Police are looking for this Infiniti Q60 in connection with a shooting Wednesday night, Dec....
New Madrid police looking for suspect vehicle in connection with shooting