First Alert: Warm but overcast holiday weekend

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 12/23
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KFVS) - This weekend is looking to be fairly dry and cloudy, but heavy rain is in the forecast for Christmas Eve night.

If you are traveling for the holidays this morning, you may run into some foggy conditions and sprinkles.

Meghan Smith says overnight showers are moving out of the Heartland, but there is a 20 percent chance of rain today, with isolated, pop-up showers in some places. Most areas will remain dry.

Highs for your Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

More overnight showers are expected, but they will disperse by Christmas Eve morning.

Southerly winds are pushing through, bringing breezy, warm weather.

However, heavy downpours will be moving in around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

No White Christmas for us on Monday: soggy conditions are in the forecast.

Your work week will cool down, but there will be plenty of sunshine.

