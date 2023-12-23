Firefighters extinguish fire in Kennett; 1 person killed

Heartland Votes
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The Kennett Fire Department reports one person was killed in a fire this morning.

According to Fire Chief Lance Davis, the fire dept. was called to a structure fire at 1506 Highway 412 West at around 9:57 a.m. on December 23.

When they arrived, the firefighters entered the structure and rescued a woman who was inside. Paramedics immediately performed life-saving treatment.

The woman, identified as Rowena Skelton, later died from her injuries at the hospital.

According to the State of Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office, the cause of the fire was accidental and classified as an unattended cooking fire.

