Very warm Christmas Eve ahead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. What a difference a year makes. This time last year we were monitoring an extreme arctic front that brought bitter cold to the area. Not today. We are going to see cloudy skies with spotty light showers overnight. It will be mild with lows by morning in the upper 40s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mild with only a slim chance for a shower. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day appear very warm with rain becoming likely late Christmas Eve. Before the rain arrived gusty southeasterly winds will bring near record high temperatures to the area, in the middle 60s Sunday. Christmas will be wet, especially during the first half of the day. Highs will be around 60s.

