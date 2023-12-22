Spot showers today, widespread rain for the Holiday

Happy Friday, tracking light spotty showers across the Heartland. Isolated chances for rain will linger tonight through Saturday. Skies will stay mostly cloudy Today through Sunday. Our next system moves in Sunday afternoon bringing gusty winds out of the southeast and widespread rain likely for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The rain gear will be handy for travel plans Monday. Good news, those afternoon temperatures will be stay well above for the Holiday weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, we will drop back to the 40s starting Tuesday. Mostly cloudy and dry skies carry us into the last weekend of 2023.

