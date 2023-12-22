Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Spot showers today, widespread rain for the Holiday

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 12/22.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Friday, tracking light spotty showers across the Heartland. Isolated chances for rain will linger tonight through Saturday. Skies will stay mostly cloudy Today through Sunday. Our next system moves in Sunday afternoon bringing gusty winds out of the southeast and widespread rain likely for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The rain gear will be handy for travel plans Monday. Good news, those afternoon temperatures will be stay well above for the Holiday weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, we will drop back to the 40s starting Tuesday. Mostly cloudy and dry skies carry us into the last weekend of 2023.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Mike Parson wants Missouri to invest more money into improving the lives of pregnant...
Gov. Parson announces new investment plan to help minimize maternal mortality rates in Mo.
A Portageville woman faces charges after police say she left her children home alone while she...
Woman facing charges, accused of leaving children home alone while she was at work
Police are looking for this Infiniti Q60 in connection with a shooting Wednesday night, Dec....
New Madrid police looking for suspect vehicle in connection with shooting
A body found on Thursday, December 21 has been identified as a man reported missing in Pope...
Body found during search identified as missing Pope Co. man
Crews responded to a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning, December 21.
Crews respond to 3-vehicle crash at N. Kingshighway, Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 12/22.
First Alert noon forecast 12/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
Your First Alert forecast at 7 a.m. on 12/22.
First Alert 7am forecast 12/22
Your First Alert forecast at 5 a.m. on 12/22.
First Alert 5am forecast 12/22