Cape Girardeau church holds its annual gift-wrapping fundraiser

For the 25th year, a Cape Girardeau church is wrapping gifts for the community.
By Meghan Smith
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Amidst the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, Cape Community Church extends a helping hand to overwhelmed last-minute shoppers.

Recognizing the time crunch many faces during the holiday season, one church provides annual gift-wrapping services at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau.

A community church is gift wrapping to give back to the community.

After more than 25 years, volunteers with the Cape Community Church say helping others wrap gifts allows them to help ease the stress of holiday errands and also an opportunity to give back to the community.

“Well, I think it’s important just to help people out, said Lori Williams. “Not everyone can wrap. We hear that a lot. You do a beautiful job; I can’t do that good. We enjoy as a church doing it. If you can give back to help someone out, then that makes it all the more fun to do.”

Cape Community Church will offer their wrapping expertise in exchange for donations in the West Park Mall center court today through Saturday, Dec 21, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

