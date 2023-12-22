Heartland Votes
New ‘I Voted’ sticker design chosen for Cape Girardeau Co.

The winner, first runner-up and second runner-up of the Cape Girardeau County "I Voted" sticker contest.
The winner, first runner-up and second runner-up of the Cape Girardeau County "I Voted" sticker contest.(Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The new “I Voted” sticker design contest winner has been announced.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office, the winning design is by Julia Peters of Burfordville, Mo.

The first runner-up is Loralei Martin of Cape Girardeau and the second runner-up is Calla Kasten of Jackson.

According to the clerk’s office website, a design contest has been held to determine the county’s “I Voted” sticker since 2018.

Past designs include:

Past winning designs for the Cape Girardeau County "I Voted" sticker.
Past winning designs for the Cape Girardeau County "I Voted" sticker.(Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office website)

